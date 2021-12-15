CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Gap Up to $145.97

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.97, but opened at $174.90. CMC Materials shares last traded at $183.61, with a volume of 29,105 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CCMP. Loop Capital decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 21.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CMC Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 13.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CMC Materials by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

