CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.14% of CME Group worth $95,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $227.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,488. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

