Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $553.43 and last traded at $553.43. 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $536.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $478.28 and its 200 day moving average is $429.12.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.