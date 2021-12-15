CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

CWBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

