Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.06. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,285 shares.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 in the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

