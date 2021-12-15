Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 139,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

