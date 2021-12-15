Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Trading Down 0.5%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.