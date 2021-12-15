Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.45

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 6502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.