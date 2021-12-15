Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

