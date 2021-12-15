CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.