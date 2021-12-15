Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,707 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

