Community Bank N.A. Buys 8,218 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

