Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

