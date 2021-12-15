Community Bank N.A. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.14% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,240. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

