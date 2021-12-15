Community Bank N.A. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $9.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.34. 57,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.24. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

