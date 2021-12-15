Community Bank N.A. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

IJH traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,764. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

