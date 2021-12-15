Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $$50.30 on Wednesday. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,328. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

