Community Bank N.A. Purchases 22,440 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 108,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

