Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 2.45% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 832.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 318,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,481,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

HYBB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

