Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

