Community Bank N.A. Sells 12,695 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. 5,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $82.27.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.