Community Bank N.A. Sells 47,634 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,634 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 665,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,635,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 185.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

