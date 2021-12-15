Community Bank N.A. Sells 6,322 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 273,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866,578. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.