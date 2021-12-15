Community Bank N.A. Sells 7,267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $296.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

