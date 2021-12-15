Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 68.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 80,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

