Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal stock opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

