Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average is $241.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

