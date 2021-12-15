Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MariMed and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.99%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 4.91 $2.14 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 907.44 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -71.39

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats MariMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

