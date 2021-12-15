Comparing New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) & Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Jersey Mining and Perpetua Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.13, suggesting a potential upside of 297.33%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 146.54 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.18

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Perpetua Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

