Comparing Sanara MedTech (SMTI) & Its Rivals

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sanara MedTech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sanara MedTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 332 1307 2252 84 2.53

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.99%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.48%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -41.12 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.39

Sanara MedTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

