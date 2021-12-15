Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Palmer Brown Sells 3,144 Shares

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.19), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($63,486.61).

Palmer Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of Compass Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.23), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($250,736.09).

Shares of CPG stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,532.50 ($20.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,527.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,652. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.75). The stock has a market cap of £27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.99) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.20) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,547 ($20.44).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

