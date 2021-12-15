Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calvert Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 206,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 34,170 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

