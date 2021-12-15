COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,320 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in COMSovereign by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMSovereign by 540.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,351 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMSovereign will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.