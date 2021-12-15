COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ COMS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 423.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that COMSovereign will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,320. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in COMSovereign by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 820,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 219,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in COMSovereign by 540.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 110,351 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in COMSovereign during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMSovereign by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in COMSovereign during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

