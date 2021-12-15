Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Sells $24,254.00 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Roger D. Tung sold 6,700 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $24,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 184,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,459. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNCE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,752,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,281,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 274,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 69,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 150,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.