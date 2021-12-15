Conflux Network 1-Day Volume Hits $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,892.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.57 or 0.08217161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00314389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.49 or 0.00915246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00073666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00382615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00259649 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

