Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.65. Conn’s shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,483,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

