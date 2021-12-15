Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.65. Conn’s shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,483,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
