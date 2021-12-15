Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Capitalization Tops $311,916.06

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $311,916.06 and approximately $23,230.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00198645 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

