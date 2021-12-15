Contentos (COS) Hits Market Cap of $90.61 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $90.61 million and $61.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00207914 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,895,099 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

