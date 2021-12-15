Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.69. 3,020,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,897,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

In other Context Therapeutics news, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.