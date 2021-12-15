Convex Finance Price Tops $28.81 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $28.81 or 0.00058538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $17.44 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,642,106 coins and its circulating supply is 40,703,526 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.