CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Get CONX alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CONX by 581.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 146,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.