CorionX (CORX) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $423,756.42 and $33,057.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,855,295 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

