Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 2,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 58,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

