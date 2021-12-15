Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.15 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.15 ($0.36). Approximately 194 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.38).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.81.

Cornerstone FS Company Profile (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

