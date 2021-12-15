Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS.U) Trading Up 1.2%

Corsair Partnering Corp. (NYSE:CORS.U) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 27,005 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.