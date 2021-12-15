Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti Sells 2,218 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $20.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.48. 2,930,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,956. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.36 and a 200-day moving average of $455.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

