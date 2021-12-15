Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $547.61. 41,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

