Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 5,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $561.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

