Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $545.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

